Condo collapse becomes another link between Latin America and Miami as region mourns tragedy

Latin America woke up on Friday morning with front-page coverage in major newspapers of the Surfside building collapse, a tragedy that has underlined the deep ties between Latin America and Miami, a door to the United States for many migrants and visitors from the region.

Argentina’s La Nación plastered a large, aerial photograph of the destroyed Champlain Towers. Última Hora in Paraguay declared the tragedy a blow to the country’s presidential family, its missing relatives likely lost in the rubble. El País in Uruguay told its readers about the three countrymen who are missing.

As of Friday afternoon, the Miami Herald had identified at least 36 people from Latin American nations — including Colombia, Uruguay, Cuba, Chile, Venezuela, Paraguay and Argentina — and Puerto Rico who had been reported missing by friends, officials and family following the building’s collapse.

Among the most high-profile missing persons following the collapse are the sister and brother-in-law of Paraguayan first lady Silvana López Moreira Bó. Sophia Silvana López Moreira Bó and her husband Luis Pettengill had been visiting Miami with their three young children and Lady Villalba, a domestic worker. The family owned units 703 and 1010 at the Champlain Towers, according to public records.

“You feel like you are nothing. You want to do so much but you can’t do it, you have no strength,” Yuby Cartes, an aunt of Pettengill’s, told the Miami Herald. “I’m staying here until I learn something.”

The sister of the first lady of Paraguay, along with her family, is reported to be among the missing Marie-Rose

Cartes said that López Moreira Bó’s and Pettengill’s parents were traveling to Miami Thursday to await news. The Associated Press reported that the first lady would also be traveling to Miami on Thursday night. However, Paraguayan diplomats in Washington, Asunción, and Miami did not confirm after repeated requests for comments whether López Moreira Bó had arrived.

The Paraguayan Consulate in Miami released a statement on Friday morning acknowledging that six Paraguayan nationals remained missing after the collapse, but did not identify them by name.

On Friday morning, diplomatic officials from Venezuela and Uruguay confirmed to the Herald that they also had missing nationals.

Brian Fincheltub, director of consular affairs at the Venezuelan embassy in Washington, D.C., said there are six Venezuelan nationals missing after the condo collapse.

He described them as four individuals between the ages of 20 and 30 and a couple between the ages of 65 and 75. Many of their family members are out of the country, he added, and authorities are in contact with the relatives of the missing.

Eduardo Bouzout, the Uruguayan consul in Miami, said three Uruguayans were missing after the collapse. Two are a couple that did not live in the city, but were vacationing in a second home. They had been there for a month and a half.

The third national is an 82-year-old Uruguayan woman, Graciela Ponce de León, who resided in the Surfside building with her Argentinian husband. Two of their daughters and a seven-year-old grandchild were also in town visiting, but authorities are categorizing the latter three as Argentinians.

Bouzout said consulate officials searched local hospitals but had not found any of the missing Uruguayans, and that they were in constant contact with the Argentinian consulate because the countries share missing citizens. Still, he said, he remains hopeful.

“Hope is the last thing you lose,” he said.