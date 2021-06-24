Miami-Dade County

After the collapse of Surfside’s Champlain tower: a day of dread, helplessness, heroism

A sound — almost like thunder that lasted just a bit too long — roused people out of bed in Surfside early Thursday morning. Those who looked out their windows saw a wall of smoke-like debris billowing out from the corner of 88th Street and Collins Avenue, obscuring their view of the 12-story Champlain Towers South Condo that had occupied that stretch of beachfront for 40 years.

When the dust cleared, half the tower was gone. Fifty-five apartments where people had been sleeping just moments before were nothing but a pile of rubble resting at the base of the building’s sheared-off remains. What was left looked as if it had been sliced by a giant knife, brutally exposing the remains of people’s lives like a twisted, life-sized doll house. About half way up, a white bunk bed teetered on the edge.

As the first day of what promised to be a drawn-out rescue-and-recovery effort came to a close, the immensity of the tragedy had only just begun to set in. At least one person was confirmed dead, but rescuers expected the number to rise dramatically. Dozens of people — maybe more than 100 — were still missing.

In dozens of interviews conducted throughout the day, residents, witnesses, rescuers and family members described their experiences during the first 24 hours of unimaginable horror.

