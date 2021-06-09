A Miami teen diagnosed as autistic has been missing for 3 days. Police want your help

Christian Hatfill Miami Police Department

It’s been three days since Christian Hatfill, an 18-year-old who lives just west of Biscayne Boulevard, was last seen and two days since Miami police asked the public for help finding him.

Wednesday morning, Miami police reiterated the need for help.

Christian Hatfill Miami Police Department

Hatfill, who has been diasgnosed as autistic, stands six feet tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray shirt and shorts. He iss missing from his home in the 500 block of Northeast 82nd Street.

Anyone who knows anything about his whereabouts should call the Miami Police Department special victims unit at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.