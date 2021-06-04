3 people killed, 1 injured in head-on collision in Hialeah Gardens, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after three people were killed and one was injured in a head-on collision on Okeechobee Road. The road was shutdown.

Three people died and one person was critically injured in a head-on crash in Hialeah Gardens on Friday night.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a black Chevy sedan was heading north on Okeechobee Road when it crossed the median and collided with a silver Nissan sedan heading south.

The male driver of the Chevy, the male driver of the Nissan and a female passenger in the Nissan died at the scene of the crash.

A male back seat passenger of the Nissan was taken to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

Okeechobee Road was shutdown at Northwest 95th Street for the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.