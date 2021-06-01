Miami-Dade County

A driver involved in a crash with two other cars in Brownsville shot himself, police say

A driver crashed into two cars early Tuesday before he ran off and shot himself in Brownsville, police said.
A driver involved in a crash with two other cars Tuesday morning ran away and then shot himself, police said.

The incident happened in the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 46th Street, just a few minutes away from the Earlington Heights Metrorail station in Brownsville.

One person was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital in stable condition, according to Miami-Dade police. The driver who ran away from the crash died of suicide, police said.

Detectives are now investigating the crash and the man’s death.

If you or someone you know is thinking about self harm, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). It’s available 24/7.

