Miami-Dade County

Have you seen Daphne Lewis Bowe? She’s a 73-year-old Miami woman who is missing

Daphne Lewis Bowe
Daphne Lewis Bowe Miami police

Daphne Lewis Bowe left Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

On Thursday afternoon, Miami police reached out to the community for help in finding the 73-year-old Miami woman, who uses a cane and has dementia.

Lewis Bowe is five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds, and has black and gray hair. She was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday at Bascom Palmer, 900 NW 17th St. in Allapattah.

When she disappeared, she was wearing sunglasses with white frames, a light-colored mask, blue jean jacket and a white shirt with a peace sign design, khaki pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Profile Image of Asta Hemenway
Asta Hemenway
Asta Hemenway is a 2021 summer intern at the Miami Herald’s Real Time Breaking News and General Assignment team. She has previously written for The Independent Florida Alligator. There she also served as Metro Editor and the Criminal Justice and Breaking News Reporter. She attends the University of Florida and grew up in Tallahassee.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service