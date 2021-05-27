Have you seen Daphne Lewis Bowe? She’s a 73-year-old Miami woman who is missing

Daphne Lewis Bowe Miami police

Daphne Lewis Bowe left Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since.

On Thursday afternoon, Miami police reached out to the community for help in finding the 73-year-old Miami woman, who uses a cane and has dementia.

We need assistance in locating 73 yr old Daphne Lewis Bowe. She was reported missing today, 5/27/21, from 900 NW 17 St. She’s 5’7, approx. 120 lbs. Last seen wearing a jean jacket, white shirt, khaki pants & grey shoes. If you know her whereabouts, please call 305-579-6111 or 911 pic.twitter.com/K3NHhGtevb — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) May 27, 2021

Lewis Bowe is five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds, and has black and gray hair. She was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday at Bascom Palmer, 900 NW 17th St. in Allapattah.

When she disappeared, she was wearing sunglasses with white frames, a light-colored mask, blue jean jacket and a white shirt with a peace sign design, khaki pants and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).