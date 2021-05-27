Miami-Dade County
Have you seen Daphne Lewis Bowe? She’s a 73-year-old Miami woman who is missing
Daphne Lewis Bowe left Bascom Palmer Eye Institute Thursday morning and hasn’t been seen since.
On Thursday afternoon, Miami police reached out to the community for help in finding the 73-year-old Miami woman, who uses a cane and has dementia.
Lewis Bowe is five feet seven inches tall and 120 pounds, and has black and gray hair. She was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday at Bascom Palmer, 900 NW 17th St. in Allapattah.
When she disappeared, she was wearing sunglasses with white frames, a light-colored mask, blue jean jacket and a white shirt with a peace sign design, khaki pants and gray sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
