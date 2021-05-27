Two yachts on the Miami River destroyed in fire that shut down the 22nd Avenue Bridge

Two yachts were fully engulfed in flames early Thursday on the Miami River by the 22nd Avenue Bridge. Now, fire rescue is trying to get in contact with the owners. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two yachts burned to the water early Thursday on the Miami River near the 22nd Avenue Bridge. Now, fire-rescue investigators are trying to reach the owners.

Video taken by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 shows the two charred yachts partially submerged on the Miami River, which is now covered in foam, near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 14th Street. The bridge was shut down. Firefighters stopped the fire from spreading to other boats in the area. No one was hurt.

THIS MORNING: @CityofMiamiFire responding to yacht fire along Miami River.



2 yachts destroyed (~50 & 70 ft). Nearby boats saved. No reported injuries.



22nd Ave Bridge back open to traffic. @cbsmiami pic.twitter.com/t1tNr3VliY — Frances Wang (#FrannyInMiami) (@FrancesWangTV) May 27, 2021

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the blaze. One of the destroyed yachts is more than 50 feet, the other is over 70 feet, according to CBS4.

Miami Fire Rescue is trying to locate the owners of the boats and the owner of the marina, Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez told NBC6. The 22nd Avenue Bridge has reopened to traffic.

This article will be updated.