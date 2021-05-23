Miami-Dade County
One person dead, two others hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade
One person was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Brownsville, according to Miami-Dade police.
Bullets were fired in the area of Northwest 61st Street and Northwest 31st Avenue. Two other people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, said Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta.
“Officers discovered three adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds due to a drive-by shooting,” Zabaleta said. “One was deceased on the scene. ”
Investigators did not provide any additional information as of Sunday evening.
Comments