Miami-Dade County

One person dead, two others hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade

One person was killed in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in Brownsville, according to Miami-Dade police.

Bullets were fired in the area of Northwest 61st Street and Northwest 31st Avenue. Two other people were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, said Miami-Dade police spokesperson Alvaro Zabaleta.

“Officers discovered three adult males suffering from apparent gunshot wounds due to a drive-by shooting,” Zabaleta said. “One was deceased on the scene. ”

Investigators did not provide any additional information as of Sunday evening.

