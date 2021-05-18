Have you seen missing Miami 16-year-old Mahogany Porter? Police want your help

Mahogany Porter Miami Police Department

Miami’s Mahogany Porter is 16 years old and was last seen wearing black and white pants, green Crocs and a multicolored sweater.

That was on Sunday, according to Miami police. They’ve reached out to the public for help finding her.

Mahogany is five-foot-six, about 130 pounds and lives in Overtown, in the 1500 block of Northwest First Court.

Anybody who knows anything about Mahogany’s whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Correction: the original version of this story contained the first date of disappearance Miami police released, which was incorrect.