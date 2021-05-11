Tech, developers help Miami mayor’s reelection campaign break $2.5M in fundraising

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez comments on preventing non-residents of the City of Miami from receiving the vaccine before the elderly population and the general population of the city during press conference at Miami City Hall on Jan. 14, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez raised $830,000 in April for his reelection effort, another massive haul fueled by real estate, tech, energy and healthcare interests.

Suarez, a 43-year-old real estate attorney running for a second term, raised about $796,100 for his political committee, Miami For Everyone. Suarez’s reelection campaign account, which is separate from his political committee and can receive maximum contributions of $1,000, raised an additional $34,750 in April, city records show.

Though he has yet to draw an established opponent, the mayor has raised more than $2.7 million this year, a pace faster than previous campaigns. The largest donations came from a venture capitalist, healthcare investor and local developer with multiple properties in Coconut Grove.

David O. Sacks, a tech investor and one of PayPal’s founding executives, gave Suarez’s committee $50,000. Suarez hosted Sacks at City Hall on April 13 to record one of his “cafecito talk” videos he regularly promotes on social media. Records show the committee received a check from Sacks on April 21.

It was such a pleasure hosting investor and founder @DavidSacks for a #CafecitoTalk



We talked about what he sees in the “burgeoning tech scene” in Miami and what it could mean for the next decade in our City.



Check it out️️ pic.twitter.com/9lo1s9WvML — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) April 13, 2021

Suarez’s tech relationships have yielded hefty campaign donations since January, including $250,000 from billionaire and former Facebook executive Chamath Palihapitiya, $100,000 from Shutterstock founder Jonathan Oringer in February and $75,000 from the company behind retail delivery startup goPuff in March. In April, another venture capitalist, Basement Fund founder Moshe Lifschitz, contributed $5,000.

The largest bundle of contributions in April came from healthcare investor Harris Schwartzberg and affiliated companies. Schwartzberg personally gave $50,000. Three affiliated companies contributed another $130,000. Separately, a chain of affiliated senior care and rehabilitation centers across Florida gave $20,000 directly to Suarez’s reelection campaign.

A bevy of real estate and construction interests also poured $280,000 into Suarez’s political committee, Miami For Everyone. Drive Development, developer of cube-like homes in Coconut Grove, gave $50,000. The company, owned by Douglas Cox, and its affiliates previously pumped $100,000 into Suarez’s 2018 effort to make himself the city’s top administrator. Voters rejected the proposal.

Panorama Tower developer Tibor Hollo contributed $35,000. Kasim Badak, a principal in the Okan Tower project, gave $25,000. Rishi Kapoor, developer of co-working and co-working spaces, gave $25,000. Miami Worldcenter developer Nitin Melwania gave $5,000.

Investment manager, philanthropist and former Goldman Sachs executive Doug Kimmelman gave the committee $55,000. In 2019, a trust led by Kimmelman bought a $35 million penthouse at the Four Seasons Residences at The Surf Club in Surfside.

Companies affiliated with real estate development firm Vestcor gave $10,000 in bundled contributions directly to Suarez’s campaign. Vestcor’s chairman is John Rood, a former ambassador to the Bahamas who has advised Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Suarez’s fundraising is fueling a campaign that has so far drawn only two political newcomers as challengers, Maxwell Manuel Martinez and Anthony Melvin Dutrow. The qualifying period for the Nov. 2 election is in September.

Miami For Everyone is not required to spend its money on Suarez’s reelection bid.