Miami-Dade County

A 76-year-old man disappeared in Liberty City on Mother’s Day. Police need help finding him

Fausto Marte left his Liberty City home at around noon Mother’s Day and the 76-year-old never returned home.

On Monday, Miami-Dade police asked the community for help in finding Marte.

Marte, who was wearing a white dress shirt, black pants and black shoes, was last seen in the 2100 Block of Northwest 68th Street.

Police said he “may be in need of services,” though they did not specify why.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
