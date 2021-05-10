A 76-year-old man disappeared in Liberty City on Mother’s Day. Police need help finding him

Fausto Marte left his Liberty City home at around noon Mother’s Day and the 76-year-old never returned home.

On Monday, Miami-Dade police asked the community for help in finding Marte.

Marte, who was wearing a white dress shirt, black pants and black shoes, was last seen in the 2100 Block of Northwest 68th Street.

Police said he “may be in need of services,” though they did not specify why.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).