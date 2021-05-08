Fatal wrong-way, head-on crash shuts down westbound lanes on the Dolphin Expressway

A Hyundai driver going the wrong way on State Road 836 smashed head-on into a Nissan, killing its driver around 7 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021. Westbound Dolphin Expressway is closed at Northwest 17th Avenue, says Florida Highway Patrol. Florida Highway Patrol

A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into another car, killing its driver, on State Road 836 at about 7 a.m. Saturday.

The accident has shut down all westbound lanes of the Dolphin Expressway at Northwest 17th Avenue, Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Alex Camacho said.

According to Camacho, a man driving a black Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes against the normal flow of traffic of State Road 836 in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue when he crashed into a white Nissan sedan head-on.

The Nissan’s driver was killed. Troopers have not released his name. The Hyundai’s driver was sent to Jackson’s Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

FHP said motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. These include:

▪ Northwest 36th Street.

▪ West Flagler Street.

▪ Southwest Eighth Street.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.