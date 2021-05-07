Have you seen Liat Shamir? 16-year-old Miami-Dade girl is missing, and police need help

Liat Shamir, 16, was last seen in the 2300 block of Northeast 193 Street. Miami-Dade police issued missing person alert and ask for help in finding her. Miami-Dade Police

Miami-Dade police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday, May 5.

According to a missing person’s alert sent Friday, police say Liat Shamir was last seen at her home in the 2300 block of Northeast 193rd Street between 6 a.m. and 7:30 a.m.

“She may be in need of services,” the flyer notes.

Liat is 5-foot-seven and weighs 103 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Police don’t know what she was wearing when she was last seen.

If you have any information police ask that you call Detective Lurdes Averhoff or any detective with the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-715-3300. Also, Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.