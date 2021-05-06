Boat explosion near Dinner Key Marina sends dad and son into the water, rescuers say

A man was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning after his boat exploded about 300 yards off the shore of Dinner Key Marina, Miami Fire Rescue said.

The unidentified man, who suffered superficial burns and scrapes, told firefighters he was trying to restart the engines of his 34-foot cruising vessel after they stopped working when the explosion occurred. Both he and his son were thrown from the boat.

“It’s miraculous that this wasn’t worse,” said Lt. Pete Sanchez. “He appeared to be shaken, but his injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.”

Cell phone video shows flames raging on a 34-foot cruiser at Dinner Key Marina at 10:30 this morning. @CityofMiamiFire says the boat captain was trying to fix his broken down vessel when it exploded on him, throwing him and his son into the water. The captain had minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/KC8UmuEc2G — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) May 6, 2021

The explosion, which happened around 10:30 a.m., sent thick plumes of smoke into the air. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s fire boat 73 was the first on scene and quickly doused the flames.

Sanchez said the man’s son, who appeared to be a young adult, managed to get his dad on a skiff. The injured man then drove himself back to the marina, where rescue crews were waiting, Sanchez said.

It was not immediately clear whose skiff it was or how the man’s son returned to the shore.

Sanchez said the son was later taken to the hospital by his mother to be checked out. His condition is not yet known.