Mother killed, her 3-year-old daughter hurt in drive-by shooting in SW Dade, cops say

A drive-by shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade Monday afternoon left a 24-year-old mother dead and her 3-year-old daughter injured, according to police.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. in an apartment complex at 25801 S. Dixie Highway in Naranja.

Someone in a dark gray Nissan sedan pulled up and began shooting at Leshonte Jones, police said. Jones died on the first floor near the staircase.

Her daughter was injured, but police did not say how. She was taken to a nearby hospital and then transferred to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. She is expected to recover, police added.

While officers were investigating the shooting, authorities added that they heard shots being fired nearby. Some of the officers subsequently arrived to that scene — where three people were detained. No injuries were reported there.

Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, said the two shootings were not believed to be related.

“Once again, senseless gun violence strikes, taking the life of a 24-year-old,” said Zabaleta. “We need to come together as a community in order to stop the violence.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).