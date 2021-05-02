Miami-Dade County

Hundreds of Miami Comcast customers hit with internet, cable outages

Hundreds of Comcast customers in most of Miami are experiencing internet and cable outages, mostly affecting Little Havana and Downtown Miami, according to the company’s Xfinity outage map on Sunday.

Dozens of other Miami residents tracked by Downdetector, a website that collects outage reports online, said they lost internet service since Saturday night and had since not been restored. Other cities in Miami-Dade County, like North Miami, also lost service over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Comcast did not return a request for information on how long the outages are expected to last and what has caused the widespread loss of service.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information once it becomes available.

Profile Image of Bianca Padró Ocasio
Bianca Padró Ocasio
Bianca Padró Ocasio is a general assignment reporter for the Miami Herald. She has been a Florida journalist for several years, covering everything from crime and courts to hurricanes and politics. Her bilingual work telling the stories of the Puerto Rican community in Central Florida has been previously recognized by the Florida Society of News Editors and the Florida Sunshine State Awards.
  Comments  
