Hundreds of Miami Comcast customers hit with internet, cable outages

Hundreds of Comcast customers in most of Miami are experiencing internet and cable outages, mostly affecting Little Havana and Downtown Miami, according to the company’s Xfinity outage map on Sunday.

Dozens of other Miami residents tracked by Downdetector, a website that collects outage reports online, said they lost internet service since Saturday night and had since not been restored. Other cities in Miami-Dade County, like North Miami, also lost service over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Comcast did not return a request for information on how long the outages are expected to last and what has caused the widespread loss of service.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information once it becomes available.