Miami police ask for help to find missing man last seen near the water at Marine Stadium

Miami police asked for assistance to find 27-year-old Latrell Harris who was last seen around 7 p.m. April 30, 2021 near Marine Stadium on Virginia Key. Miami Police Department

Miami police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who was reported as missing. He was last seen at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key Friday evening.

The police haven’t released many details as to whether 27-year-old Latrell Harris is in danger, other than that he was last seen around 7 p.m. Friday, April 30, near the water at the mostly unused stadium at 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy.

Harris is 6-feet tall and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to Officer Michael Vega. Harris was wearing red and green floral shorts when he was last seen, the police said.

If you have any information that can help police find Harris they ask that you call 305-579-6111.