Tropical Park and other Miami-Dade vaccination sites no longer require appointments

Nurses give the COVID-19 vaccine to Miami-Dade County residents at the Tropical Park site in Miami on Jan. 13, 2021. Starting Thursday, April 29, 2021, the county-run vaccination sites no longer need appointments. pportal@miamiherald.com

After nearly four months of scheduling vaccinations in advance, Miami-Dade’s county-run vaccination sites on Thursday dropped the requirement for appointments.

The current county sites are the Homestead Sports Complex, Tropical Park, and ZooMiami. Miami-Dade’s county government launched its public vaccination effort in early January and required appointments for all participants.

With demand dropping for vaccinations across Miami-Dade, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced Thursday that appointments are no longer needed at the sites. The shift comes as Miami-Dade is also taking over the weekly shipments of first-dose vaccines from the county-owned Jackson Health System.

People can still make appointments at the county-run sites, including for the same day. Appointments remain available at miamidade.gov/vaccine or by calling 305-614-2014.