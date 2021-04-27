Miami-Dade County
People involved in ‘possible abduction’ at Miami International Airport have been found
A man was seen hitting a woman, chasing her, pushing her into a car and then driving off at Miami International Airport Monday night, police said.
On Tuesday, police called the incident a “possible abduction,” and asked for the community’s help in finding a male suspect.
By Wednesday, police said they had identified and located the people involved.
“With the assistance of Las Vegas Police Department, it was determined there will not be a criminal investigation conducted into this incident,” police said in a news release.
The incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. Monday in Concourse J, outside on the second level.
The man pushed the woman inside of a 2014 silver Mazda Station Wagon with Florida tag QCJA81, police said. The man then drove away with one of the doors open.
Police did not release any other information about the incident Wednesday.
