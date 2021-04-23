Miami police deputy chief and a commander are dismissed amid investigation, police say

City of Miami Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and Commander Nerly Papier were relieved of duty Friday due to a pending internal investigation. Miami Police Department

The deputy chief and a commander of City of Miami Police have been dismissed from duty.

On Friday, Miami police said Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and Commander Nerly Papier were relieved of duty, with pay, due to pending outcome of an internal investigation. Local 10 has said the two are married.

Police did not say what they were investigating.

Ronald Papier recently served as interim police chief at the department before Chief Art Acevedo was sworn in earlier this month as the new Miami police chief, having come from Houston.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.