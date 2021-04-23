Nearly empty Miami-Dade buses left passengers stranded in pandemic. Rules are changing

A bus on the South Dade busway, one of the most popular routes in Miami-Dade County. COVID-19 capacity restrictions forced many buses to drive by people waiting at bus stops, but those rules are being eased on Sunday, April 26, 2021. Miami Herald

Miami-Dade’s transit agency continues to lift COVID-19 restrictions, with plans to nearly double capacity limits in some buses starting Sunday.

Rules in place since March have left passengers stranded at bus stops as nearly empty buses drive by — and transit demand increased. Capacity caps cut available seats and standing room down to a third. On Sunday, capacity caps will remain but will be less strict.

For 40-foot buses, the most common vehicle in the county’s fleet, passenger limits will jump from 19 to 36. Those buses can carry as many as 60 people, so some seats will remain off-limits to passengers, according to a press release.

The announcement is the latest move toward normalcy for Miami-Dade’s bus and train system, which has been fare-free since March 2020. Miami-Dade already announced fares will be returning June 1.

Miami-Dade said it is also is loosening capacity restrictions on Metrorail and Metromover cars, though rules were less likely to be enforced on trains that are either automated or typically staffed only by operators.

Miami-Dade also will allow 60-foot accordion buses to move from a cap of 40 people to 57. Masks remain mandatory for all passengers.