1 killed, 6 injured in hit-and-run crash in Northwest Miami-Dade, reports say

A fatal hit-and-run has shut down an intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade during Monday’s morning rush hour.
A 23-year-old was killed, according to WSVN. Six others were injured, Local 10 reports.

The crash happened at Northwest 119th Street and 22nd Avenue. Police have shut down eastbound and westbound lanes on Northwest 119th Street.

Helicopter video taken by TV news stations shows two heavily damaged cars, evidence markers scattered all along the roadway. One of the vehicle is mangled. Another — a red colored vehicle — appears to have busted through a gate and has heavy front-end damage.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This article will be updated.

There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
