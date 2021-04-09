Is your pet ready for hurricane season? Miami-Dade Animal Services may be able to help

To help provide relief for Miami-Dade County’s pet owners during the COVID-19 crisis, Miami-Dade Animal Services hosted its second Drive-Thru Pet Food Bank at the Pet Adoption and Protection Center in Doral, Florida, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. dvarela@miamiherald.com

With hurricane season fast approaching, Miami-Dade Animal Services wants to make sure pet owners are prepared in case of a storm.

So beginning Saturday, the department will hold a series of events across South Florida offering pet owners financially affected by COVID-19 hurricane preparedness kits and wellness services for cats and dogs including booster vaccines and microchips.

The services and kits are being funded through a $50,000 PetSmart Charities grant.

Hurricane season begins June 1. Pet owners are urged to have plan in place — including extra food and supplies — for their furry family members.

“It’s important that we include pets in our emergency planning and make sure their wellness needs are up-to-date before a storm,” Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news release. “Thanks to PetSmart Charities we can provide additional assistance to residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and help keep all our pets healthy.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming events:

▪ From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at City of Miami’s Douglass Park, 2755 SW 37th Ave. in Coconut Grove

▪ From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 17 at Miami’s Fern Isle Park, 2201 NW 11th St.

▪ From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 15 at Miami’s Juan Pablo Duarte Park, 2800 NW 17th Ave.

▪ From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22 at Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace

Documented proof of financial hardship — proof of unemployment benefits, rental assistance, etc. — must be shown to receive services.

Those who need services for their pet including micro-chipping, must make an appointment by calling 311.

For more information visit www.miamidade.gov/animals.