‘Black is a Color’ exhibit invites us to be part of the conversation about race, culture, politics

In Tim Tadder’s “Black is a Color,” human models are covered with nontoxic acrylic paint mixed to create a variety of viscosities and sometimes a marbling effect. The photographer hopes the latest series encourages “empathy, unity, and a nonbinary view of race.”

When looking at Tim Tadder’s latest photographs, we wonder, “Are they real?”

The figures appear to be mannequins and yet, they are humans with paint poured over their heads.

The bold colors and striking compositions of Tadder’s new series of photographs, called “Black is a Color,” create universal images and elicit emotions we can all relate to in these challenging times.

And they invite us to be part of the conversation about our current cultural and political environment.

“I have always felt that the most powerful art is the art that is representational to what is happening in society,” Tadder said.

Avant Gallery has extended the photographer’s show, and images can be seen at three locations simultaneously — in the heart of Miami at Brickell City Centre; The Shops at Hudson Yards, New York City; and at its most recent space at the Aventura Mall, South Florida.

Tadder is also known for his portraits of prominent figures such as George W. Bush, Bill Gates, Tom Brady, Michael Phelps, Ice Cube, and others. He said his father, who was also a photographer, inspired him.

In “Black is a Color” the models are covered with nontoxic acrylic paint mixed to create a variety of viscosities and sometimes a marbling effect.

Tadder hopes the latest series encourages “empathy, unity, and a nonbinary view of race.”

If you can’t visit the installation sites, the compositions can also be seen virtually at https://www.timtadder.art/black-is-a-color

To see more photographs in Tadder’s viral “Nothing to See” series visit www.avantgallery.com

Science contest for middle school students

A national environmental and sustainability challenge is open until April 22 for students in middle school.

It is the second year of the competition that is organized by EarthEcho International, a nonprofit founded by Philippe Cousteau, Jr., grandson of French explorer Jacques Cousteau.

“During last year’s inaugural OurEcho Challenge, we were blown away by the ingenuity, passion and determination of young leaders ready, willing and able to take on the growing global decline of biodiversity,” Cousteau said.

“The Challenge provides students with a platform to turn their love of nature into a plan of action to support the diverse native species and habitats that exist in their own communities and to inspire others to do the same.”

Teams of middle-school students, guided by a teacher or mentor, are invited to find threats to our natural resources and develop solutions.

Ten finalists will compete for project grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

Learn more at www.ourechochallenge.org

Join virtual Walk for the Animals

You can walk, run, bike, or even dance to rack up the miles to help shelter animals in the Humane Society of Greater Miami’s virtual Walk for the Animals now through April 30.

The 22nd annual fundraiser is more exciting than ever as it gives you the opportunity to choose where and how you raise money. Simply create your fundraising page, and then ask your friends to pledge donations for every mile you log through your Fitbit or Apple Watch.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three individuals and top Pack based on fundraising and miles.

“This year’s event allows registrants to use their hobbies and fitness goals to help fundraise at whatever time that is most convenient for them, which may make this the most successful and life-saving Walk for the Animals yet,” said Laurie Hoffman, Executive Director. Visit www.walkfortheanimalsmiami.com to register.

Rotary raises $73K for service

In eight years of its very popular Golf Ball Drop, the Rotary Club of Coral Gables has raised over $600K. Funds are expanding beyond polio eradication, the Rotary mission, and now assist clubs in District 6990 with service projects in their communities, and throughout the world in the form of grants.

The latest Golf Ball Drop raised $73K. District 6990 encompasses clubs in Broward, Miami Dade, and Monroe Counties, and Grand Bahama Island all participated.

The event is always held at the Biltmore Hotel’s golf driving range, though this year with social distancing. It was started in 2013 by member Chris Morrison and renamed the Chris Morrison Memorial Golf Ball Drop in 2018 after he passed away from pancreatic cancer.

Write to ChristinaMMayo@gmail.com with news for this column.