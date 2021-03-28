Miami-Dade County

Police need help finding teen with autism who went missing near Frost Museum

Sachin Konar, who has autism, went missing on Sunday, March 28.
Sachin Konar, who has autism, went missing on Sunday, March 28. City of Miami Police

Police are looking for a missing 17-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday near the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in downtown Miami.

Sachin Konar, who has autism, was last seen wearing a Real Madrid jersey and gray sweatpants in the vicinity of 1101 Biscayne Boulevard, according to City of Miami Police. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

Miami authorities put out a flier Sunday asking that anyone with information call their detectives at 305-603-6300 or Crime Stoppers of Miami at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

