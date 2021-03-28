Miami-Dade County

Miami International Mall evacuated after possible bomb threat

Miami International Mall was evacuated Sunday afternoon after officials say there was a possible bomb threat.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire responded to the mall near Northwest 14th Street and Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral at around 4 p.m., according to Miami-Dade Fire. There were no reported injuries.

Miami-Dade Police and Doral Police did not immediately respond to the Miami Herald Sunday evening.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
