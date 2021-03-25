Miami-Dade County

Man opens fire at SW Dade shopping plaza and then leads police on a chase. No one is hurt

Miami-Dade police are investigating after a man opened fire at the Hammocks Town Center and then led officers on a brief chase. No one was injured in the shooting.
A man is in custody after Miami-Dade police say he opened fire in a Southwest Miami-Dade shopping center and then led officers on a brief chase Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 9 a.m. at the Hammocks Town Center shopping plaza in the area of Hammocks Boulevard and Southwest 104th Street.

Police say the man began shooting in the direction of several businesses including a veterinarian office and a liquor store from his car. No injuries were reported, police say.

Meanwhile, the man took off.

Officers tried to pull him over, but he wouldn’t stop. Miami-Dade police spokesman Alvaro Zabaleta said the chase lasted about eight minutes.

He finally stopped in the area of Southwest 157 Avenue and 136 street.

Helicopter footage shows the man sitting on a curb with a bandage around his head. The doors of a white Ford Explore were open nearby.

No other information was immediately available.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
