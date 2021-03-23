Miami hit and run crash kills a man, police say. Cops searching for a suspect

City of Miami police are looking for the drive of a red Toyota that was involved in the hit and run death of Maynor Moncada in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. City of Miami Police Department

A hit-and-run in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood killed a man on Sunday, officers say. Miami police are trying to find the driver of the car.

Miami police said that around 3 a.m., a red four-door 2016-2018 Toyota Corolla at Northwest 21st Court and Northwest 36th Street struck Maynor Moncada.

Moncada was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and later died there, police said.

Police said that after the crash, the driver drove west on Northwest 36th Street and then turned north on Northwest 22nd Avenue, and that the Toyota’s front end was damaged in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477 or visit the website at crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.

People can also contact the City of Miami Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit at 305-603-6525 and ask for Detective Wendy Chadwell or any on-duty detective.