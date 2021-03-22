He tried to exit the bus. Another Broward bus rider fatally shot him, deputies say

Joseph Jackson tried to exit a Broward Transit bus Sunday afternoon after having a verbal argument with another passenger.

But as the 42-year-old went to leave, the other rider shot him in the back several times before he tumbled down the steps and onto the sidewalk below, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

And the other passenger wasn’t done. He, too, exited the bus and then fired several more rounds, according to BSO.

Jackson, a resident of Miami Gardens, didn’t survive. And now BSO needs help in identifying the shooter.

A 911 call came in just before 2 p.m. Sunday reporting the shooting near the 3500 block of South State Road 7 in West Park.

When deputies arrived, they found Jackson on the sidewalk.

BSO says Jackson “was involved in a brief verbal altercation with a male subject while on a county bus.”

“During the dispute, the subject displayed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim,” BSO said in a news release. “When the bus stopped, the victim turned to exit the transit bus and was shot multiple times in the back by the subject and fell onto the sidewalk.”

After the suspect fired the additional rounds, he fled on foot and headed north.

Jackson was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood where he died.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Nuno (Mike) Roque at 954-321-4242 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).