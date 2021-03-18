Miami-Dade resumes citations for COVID violations after confusion from governor’s order

Grocery shoppers are seen waiting in line outside the store and leaving wearing face masks. On July 16, Miami-Dade County announced police would be giving a $100 fine to anyone caught without a mask on in public spaces. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Following days of confusion over an emergency order by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Miami-Dade police announced Thursday they will resume fining people who don’t wear masks and violate curfew.

Miami-Dade’s decision comes just three days after Detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police, told the Miami Herald that officers were no longer fining people who violated county emergency orders, “because the governor pardoned everything.”

On March 10, DeSantis signed an executive order declaring that all fines for violating local COVID-19 orders were canceled. On Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a statement along with the mayors of Broward and Palm Beach counties criticizing the governor’s order.

“As our positivity rate trends in the right direction and vaccination accelerates, we must continue to follow the protocols that we know are effective in preventing the spread of the virus until we have widespread community immunity,”the police department said in a statement. “We will continue to educate and work closely with residents and businesses about key public health precautions, as we work to protect our community in the final chapter of this fight.”

Levine Cava’s office did not immediately respond to a requests for comment.

