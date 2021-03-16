Slain FBI agent’s name going on street outside middle school where she was a favorite

FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger was killed on duty on Feb. 2, 2021. Miami-Dade County is naming part of Southwest 93rd Court after her. It’s outside Rockway Middle School, where Schwartzenberger was a favorite visitor. FBI

Laura Schwartzenberger, a FBI special agent killed while on duty last month, was a regular visitor at Rockway Middle School in Westchester, where she would teach students about some of the hazards of social media.

“She would always say, ‘I feel that coming here and talking about the hard stuff means that I won’t see you guys on my end,’” Rockway said in a statement released after the Feb. 2 death of Schwartzenberger, 43. “Laura’s commitment to and dedication to not just Rockway, but the community as a whole, will be missed.”

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade commissioners granted Rockway’s request to name the street outside the school after Schwartzenberger. The portion of Southwest 93rd Court between Coral Way and Thirty-Second Street will also carry the name “Laura Schwartzenberger Way.”

“It seems she was very popular there,” said sponsor Javier Souto, the commissioner whose district includes Rockway.

Schwartzenberger and fellow agent Daniel Alfin, 36, were both killed outside a Sunrise home while trying to serve a warrant related to a child-pornography investigation. Both specialized in investigations involving crimes against children.

In its statement posted on Facebook the evening of Feb. 2, Rockway said: “Laura has been an integral part of the Rockway Law Studies magnet for the past five years. As an FBI agent, Laura taught our students each year about the dangers of social media and much more.”