Alban Salmeron Miami Police Department

Alba Salmeron was last seen Sunday morning wearing a red pajama dress near her apartment in the 500 block of Northwest Seventh Avenue. Salmeron has dementia.

Miami police want the public’s help finding her.

Salmeron is 68 years old, stands five-foot-two and weighs about 100 pounds. Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts should call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.