Check out Miami’s wild ass: A new baby creature lives at Zoo Miami

The newborn endangered Wild Somali Wild Ass and its mother Lisha at Zoo Miami. They are now on exhibit at the zoo. Zoo Miami

If you want to see the cutest little wild ass in South Florida, you’ll have to drive to South Miami-Dade, Zoo Miami Ambassador Ron Magill says.

Around sunrise Friday morning, an endangered Somali wild ass was born at the zoo, the ninth foal to be born at Zoo Miami. The foal doesn’t yet have a name, but it and its mother, Lisha, are now on exhibit, Magill said.

Lisha, 23, is the oldest Somali wild ass to give birth in North America, Magill said.

The foal will undergo a neonatal exam this weekend to determine its sex and conduct other medical exams, he said.

Somali wild asses are among the world’s most critically endangered equids, with fewer than 1,000 believed to still exist in the wild. It is the last remaining ancestor of the modern donkey.

They are characterized by their smooth gray coat and striped legs, indicative of their close relation to zebras.

Zoo Miami began exhibiting the endangered Somali wild ass in 2011 as part of the Species Survival Plan, which is a captive breeding program designed to maintain healthy populations of extremely rare animals for generations to come.

