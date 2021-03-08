Miami-Dade County

80-year-old man with Alzheimer’s went missing from Miami Family Dollar. Can you help?

Martel Beresford Thompson
Martel Beresford Thompson Miami police

Martel Beresford Thompson went to the Family Dollar store Monday and hasn’t been seen since.

Now, Miami police are asking for the community’s help in finding the 80-year-old man, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

According to police, Thompson was last seen Monday at the Family Dollar, 3 NE 54th St.

Thompson, who is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, was last seen wearing a beige short-sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants, a dark-colored hat and a blue mask.

Any one with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6300.

Profile Image of Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff
Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
