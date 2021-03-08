Parents have been hit hard by the pandemic economy. Miami is offering free child care

A federal grant-funded city of Miami program is offerin free childcare to city residents until September. Getty Images

Miami is offering free childcare through September to low- and middle-income families who live within city limits. As of Monday, about 93 of the 140 slots remained open.

Funds for the program, in effect since October, come from a $600,000 federal grant. Families who qualify will get free care at one of three learning centers run by the city. To qualify, families are capped at 80% of the area median income — that’s $73,100 for a family of four.

Proof of residency such as a utility bill, check stub or ID is required. Applicants must also provide proof of income and the child’s birth certificate.

Applicants can enroll by bringing the required documentation directly to Moore Learning Center at 756 NW 36th St. or Eaton Learning Center at 490 NE 61st, St., or by emailing humanservices@miamigov.com.

“A lot of parents are trying to work but they find it difficult with children in the household,” said Christine Long, Miami’s daycare administrator. “Many parents also cannot afford childcare without a program like this.”

The program received more than 200 inquiries, but a majority of those interested lived outside the city, she added.

Childcare woes continue to plague working parents nationwide, especially during the pandemic. From September through November 2020, the pandemic led to a 144% increase in childcare-related work absences compared to the same period in 2019, according to a report released in January by the Center for American Progress.

Participating childcare programs

Moore Child Learning Center

756 NW 36th St.

Eaton Child Learning Center

490 NE 61st St.

Lemon City Child Learning Center

27 NE 58th St.