Miami-Dade County

A 16-year-old Miami girl has been missing for two weeks. Police want your help

Kiara Romero, 16.
Kiara Romero, 16. Miami Police Department

Sixteen-year-old Kiara Romero lived in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, in the 2000 block of Northwest 30th Street. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and ripped blue jeans.

That was on Feb. 16. Miami police released her photo Tuesday, hoping for help from the public.

Kiara is five-foot-one and about 115 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should email 23706@Miami-Police.org or call 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.

Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service