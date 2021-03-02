A 16-year-old Miami girl has been missing for two weeks. Police want your help

Kiara Romero, 16. Miami Police Department

Sixteen-year-old Kiara Romero lived in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood, in the 2000 block of Northwest 30th Street. She was last seen wearing a black sweater and ripped blue jeans.

That was on Feb. 16. Miami police released her photo Tuesday, hoping for help from the public.

Kiara is five-foot-one and about 115 pounds. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should email 23706@Miami-Police.org or call 305-579-6111 or 305-603-6300.