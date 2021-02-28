Miami-Dade County

‘Dangerous rip currents’ off South Florida’s beaches. What this means for swimmers

A rip current warning says families such as Enrique Urueña and Carolina Cruz with their daughter Isabella Urueña, of Manizales, Colombia, here swimming off a Miami-Dade beach on Christmas Day, should be careful in the ocean waters from Miami-Dade to Palm Beach County Sunday and Monday.
There is a risk of high rip currents off ocean beaches in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties until 7 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said Saturday night.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water,” the NWS’ coastal hazard message said.

Whether in the Atlantic off Miami Beach, Sunny Isles, Fort Lauderdale or Boca Raton, the NWS says swimmers should:

Swim only near a lifeguard.

If caught in a rip current, relax. Do not swim against the current. Float if you can’t swim.

When you can swim, do so in a manner that follows the shoreline.

If you can’t get out, face the shore, yell and wave for assistance.

