Miami officer, pregnant woman taken to hospital after crash, sources say

A crash near Marlins Park Saturday caused injuries to two Miami motorcycle officers and a woman, sending her and an officer to the hospital, police say.

Just before 3 p.m., two Miami police motor units were struck by a car in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and Third Street, Miami Police Spokeswoman Kiara Delva said.

One of the officers was treated at the scene, while the other was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries, she said. The driver who struck the officers was a woman who was also taken to Jackson Memorial.

“The motor officer who was transported to JMH [Jackson Memorial] was conscious and alert, while the other motor officer involved was treated on scene and is fine,” Delva said.

Miami police sources told the Miami Herald the officer taken to Jackson Memorial suffered broken bones and the transported woman was pregnant.

It is unclear if charges will be pressed as police continue their investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.