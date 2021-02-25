Miami-Dade County
Coral Gables High football coach, teacher is missing. Cops ask for help finding him
Coral Gables Senior High Head Football Coach and Teach Roger Pollard has gone missing Thursday night, police say.
Pollard, 39, hasn’t been seen since Wednesday and went missing from the 2100 Block of Northwest 113 Terrace, Miami-Dade police said.
He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red gym shorts. He may be driving a red Toyota Camry.
Police say he may be in need of services. Investigators told Miami Herald News Partner CBS 4 that “there is no indications Mr. Pollard is endangered.”
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.
