Coral Gables High football coach, teacher is missing. Cops ask for help finding him

Miami-Dade police say Coral Gables Senior High School Teacher and Head Football Coach Roger Pollard is missing. He is not believed to be endangered. Miami-Dade Police Department

Coral Gables Senior High Head Football Coach and Teach Roger Pollard has gone missing Thursday night, police say.

Pollard, 39, hasn’t been seen since Wednesday and went missing from the 2100 Block of Northwest 113 Terrace, Miami-Dade police said.

#MISSING: Roger C. Pollard, 39 years old, was last seen in the 2100 Block of NW 113 Terrace. Please note, Roger C. Pollard may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/TvHLOPnMju — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) February 26, 2021

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red gym shorts. He may be driving a red Toyota Camry.

Police say he may be in need of services. Investigators told Miami Herald News Partner CBS 4 that “there is no indications Mr. Pollard is endangered.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.