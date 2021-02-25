Miami-Dade County

Coral Gables High football coach, teacher is missing. Cops ask for help finding him

Miami-Dade police say Coral Gables Senior High School Teacher and Head Football Coach Roger Pollard is missing. He is not believed to be endangered.
Miami-Dade police say Coral Gables Senior High School Teacher and Head Football Coach Roger Pollard is missing. He is not believed to be endangered. Miami-Dade Police Department

Coral Gables Senior High Head Football Coach and Teach Roger Pollard has gone missing Thursday night, police say.

Pollard, 39, hasn’t been seen since Wednesday and went missing from the 2100 Block of Northwest 113 Terrace, Miami-Dade police said.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt and red gym shorts. He may be driving a red Toyota Camry.

Police say he may be in need of services. Investigators told Miami Herald News Partner CBS 4 that “there is no indications Mr. Pollard is endangered.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

Profile Image of Devoun Cetoute
Devoun Cetoute
Miami Herald Real Time Reporter Devoun Cetoute covers breaking news, Florida theme parks and general assignment. He attends the University of Florida and grew up in Miami. Theme parks are on his mind in and out of the office.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service