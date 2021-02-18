A new mobile vaccine site is opening in Miami Gardens. No appointments required

Oliver G. Gilbert III, the Miami-Dade County District 1 commissioner, announced Thursday that a new mobile vaccination center that​ will temporarily open in Miami Gardens. Interested seniors over 65 years old should go to Carol City Park at 3201 NW 185th St, and register there, starting at 8 a.m. on this​ Saturday, Feb. 20. Herald file | Feb. 12

Miami-Dade County is opening its first walk-up mobile vaccination site this weekend as part of an effort to bring vaccines into underserved neighborhoods.

Oliver G. Gilbert III, the Miami-Dade County District 1 commissioner, announced Thursday that a new mobile vaccination center will temporarily open in Miami Gardens.

Interested seniors over 65 years old should go to Carol City Park at 3201 NW 185th St., and register there, starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20. You won’t need to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Gilbert said in a statement that he organized the event as an effort to level the disparity between the wealthiest ZIP codes, which were receiving the most doses, and the poorest in the county, which were being left out.

The Herald disclosed that data in a report published in late January.

Akeem Brutus, a spokesman for Gilbert, said that the mobile vaccination center will have at least 500 doses of the vaccine available for those who come to the area.

However, as this is the first time the county has experimented with this new method of vaccinating residents, there may not be enough doses.

Although the registration process is much easier in this case, the requirements remain the same, as they are imposed by the state administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

That means you must be at least 65 years old. You must also provide proof that you live in Florida. Make sure you have valid identification or a Florida state driver’s license.

If you do not have a valid ID or a license, you must provide two of the following documents as proof of state residency:

A property deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment brochure, or residential, rental or lease agreement.

A bill for payment of utilities such as water or electricity that are no more than 2 months old.

A utility request or work order for them that is no more than 60 days old.

An email from a financial institution, including checking, savings or investment statements, that are no more than 2 months old.

An email from a federal, state, county, or municipal government agency, no more than 2 months old.