This group of ‘sea-hippie’ kayakers has raised millions for UM’s cancer program

Kayakers with Christopher Columbus High School’s Castaways Against Cancer approach Bear Cut Bridge, Key Biscayne in 2018. They’ve raised $1.2 million for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami.

“Keep fighting. Keep paddling” is the passionate motto of the Castaways Against Cancer kayaking team at Christopher Columbus High School. The words are ones we can all live by especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2000, Castaways team members have paddled every summer from Miami to Key West over seven days to raise money for cancer research, and they’re not stopping now. Donations through 21 years total $1.2 million.

Organizers say the funds honor those who have fought, and those who continue fighting every day. Columbus teacher Steve O’Brien founded the group after his mother’s death.

On June 12, the team of mostly teachers and alumni will make a 22nd journey themed “The Blackjack Tour.” They will launch from Castaway Beach near the Miami Seaquarium and arrive at Smathers Beach in Key West June 18.

All proceeds benefit the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which will match every dollar raised, said team captain Eric Pino ’00, a teacher and coach at the school.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Sylvester again,” Pino said. “I’m excited to see what the BlackJack Tour brings in 2021. We have raised over $20,000 in only a few weeks after announcing our tour to the public. We hope to continue to inspire those battling and their families that support them.”

Castaways Against Cancer team members are described on their website as “a rag-tag group of sea-hippie friends.” Their kayak trip every summer is a 160-mile adventure.

On World Cancer Day, Feb. 4, the group met at Columbus’ outdoor Patriot Plaza to unveil a new logo designed by Columbus senior Antonio Varona III.

Christopher Columbus High School teachers, alumni, and members of the Castaways Against Cancer kayaking team including Javier Hermedia, Adam Scholer, Jose Mendoza, Paul Kumer and team captain and Columbus teacher Eric Pino ‘00 at the podium, gather for World Cancer Day Feb. 4. Brother Eladio Gonzalez

In attendance were kayak team members, Columbus student Patrick Garcia who has battled cancer, Sylvester representatives, a small group of faculty and students and the Columbus Band.

“Steve O’Brien’s vision to ‘light a candle instead of cursing the darkness’ after his mother’s death inspires all the Castaways to fundraise with passion and paddle with vigor,” Pino said.

“Cancer affects all of us. Who among us hasn’t known someone who has battled cancer? Cancer leaves scars – physical and emotional – on its victims and their loved ones. And too often, people we love die from cancer,” he said.

“We paddle for every person who has heard the words, ‘You have cancer.’

It’s that simple. We kayak, you donate, and we all pray for a cure.”

Donations accepted at www.castawaysagainstcancer.com

Youth Symphony, MDC Orchestra win local Emmy

Though performing has been a challenge, music has continued during the pandemic and two groups won the prestigious Suncoast Regional Emmy Award for their most recent virtual concert.

Congratulations to the musicians of the South Florida Youth Symphony and the Miami Dade College Orchestra who have continued to inspire during these difficult times.

Under the direction of SFYS Executive and Music Director Marjorie Hahn and Miami Dade Orchestra’s Albert Bade, the two organizations performed—along with international students from Spain and Panama—Brian Neal’s “Concertante.”

“This was our third virtual concert because of the pandemic, and it was an outstanding effort by students from both organizations,” Hahn said.

Miami Dade College’s Albert Bade and South Florida Youth Symphony’s Marjory Hahn proudly display Emmys. Their two organizations won the awards for their virtual concert that also featured students from Spain and Panama. Miami Dade College

“Kudos to Brian Neal for this composition and Albert Bade and Miami Dade College for their expertise and technical production. Everyone, including our musical friends from around the world, worked extremely hard under very trying circumstances. Very few people can say they won an Emmy.”

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit, SFYS switched from its usual weekly live practice sessions at Miami Dade College-North to weekly Zoom practice sessions.

“Obviously, the students want to perform live,” Hahn said. A trip to Uruguay and Argentina planned for early March had to be canceled.

The youth symphony, a Gold Medal winner at festivals in the U.S. and Europe, will perform a live concert at 2:30 p.m., Feb. 28, at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road in Coral Gables.

Learn more about this socially distanced event that can be enjoyed near the Pandanus Lake Plaza and around the Garden, at www.fairchildgarden.org Masks are required. The concert is free for members, and with a paid admission to Fairchild.

Villagers fund restoration of historic building

Since 1966, members of The Villagers have served as preservers of historic buildings. They recently presented a check for $10,000 for restoration work completed at the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, 1001 E. Ponce De Leon Blvd.

Originally built in 1939 of local oolitic limestone, the structure is one of the few remaining Florida examples of Depression-era Moderne style. Since then, the Woman’s Club has met there and helped more than 40,000 children in need through the Coral Gables Children’s Dental Clinic housed on-site. The historic building was also the first permanent library in Coral Gables.

The Villagers grant funded restoration work of the entrance as well as lighting.

Ana Lam of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club, Beverly Loftus and Marie Vacca of The Villagers and Ruth Martinez of the Coral Gables Woman’s Club visit the Club’s Children’s Dental Clinic. Coral Gables Woman’s Club

The site received designation from the National Register of Historic Places in 1990, and has space to generate funds to support the Dental Clinic and other community projects through hosting special events.

