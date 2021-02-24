Upcoming panel talks past, present and future of Miami’s Black residents

The Miami Book Fair continues to host online programming. An upcoming panel will focus on the past, present and future of Black residents in Miami. Miami Dade College

Tune into a conversation about the past, present and future of Miami’s Black communities this month with a panel presented by the Miami Book Fair.

On Thursday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. the fair will livestream a discussion on race, equity and how to ensure that Black residents are at the table when decisions that impact Miami are made. The event is free, but viewers should RSVP online at miamibookfair.com to access the link to the livestream.

Panelists include Yanela Gordon McLeod, adjunct professor of history at Florida A&M University and author of the book “The Miami Times and the Fight for Equality: Race, Sport, and the Black Press,” which documents the newspaper’s integral role in desegregating golf courses in Miami.

Teri Williams, president and COO of the Black-owned OneUnited Bank, and Kalyn Lee, a teacher at Miami Carol City Senior High and 2020 Rookie Teacher of the Year, are also panelists. County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will join them on the panel. Nancy Ancrum, Miami Herald’s editorial page editor, will moderate the discussion.

“I think people will walk away with a bit of history,” said Lissete Mendez, director of programs at the Miami Book Fair. “Sometimes we think of it as ‘Black history’ but really it’s just history. Unfortunately those who have written the history have left out or marginalized Black contributions.”