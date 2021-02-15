Southbound I-95 shut down near Miami Gardens Drive after crash kills two women

Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed the southbound lanes of I-95 Monday afternoon , Feb. 15, 2021, after a fatal crash that killed two women.

Two women were killed in a car crash on Interstate 95 Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the highway’s southbound lanes near the Miami Gardens Drive exit, according to Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for the agency. Camacho said that the southbound lanes would likely be closed for hours near Ives Dairy Road during the investigation.

The women, whom the FHP has not yet named, were in a Saturn sedan. The other vehicle in the wreck was a Dodge pickup truck, Camacho said.

The women died at the scene, Camacho said.

More specific details of the crash were not immediately available, he said.