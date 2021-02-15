Miami-Dade County

Southbound I-95 shut down near Miami Gardens Drive after crash kills two women

Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed the southbound lanes of I-95 Monday afternoon , Feb. 15, 2021, after a fatal crash that killed two women.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers closed the southbound lanes of I-95 Monday afternoon , Feb. 15, 2021, after a fatal crash that killed two women. FDOT

Two women were killed in a car crash on Interstate 95 Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. in the highway’s southbound lanes near the Miami Gardens Drive exit, according to Lt. Alejandro Camacho, a spokesman for the agency. Camacho said that the southbound lanes would likely be closed for hours near Ives Dairy Road during the investigation.

The women, whom the FHP has not yet named, were in a Saturn sedan. The other vehicle in the wreck was a Dodge pickup truck, Camacho said.

The women died at the scene, Camacho said.

More specific details of the crash were not immediately available, he said.

Profile Image of David Goodhue
David Goodhue
David Goodhue covers the Florida Keys and South Florida for FLKeysNews.com and the Miami Herald. Before joining the Herald, he covered Congress, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Energy in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware.
