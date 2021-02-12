Mayor tells president in White House summit that Miami is ready for more vaccines

City of Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez delivers the State of the City Address on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told President Joe Biden in the Oval Office Friday that his city is ready to receive vaccinations directly from the federal government, one of several points the Republican says he made during a White House summit of mayors and governors.

Suarez, a Republican in a nonpartisan post, was one of small group of governors and mayors invited to meet with Biden to discuss the president’s American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion stimulus proposal that includes $350 billion for local governments. Along with Democratic Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Suarez was asked to speak to reporters during Friday’s White House briefing after the meeting.

Suarez said it was an “incredibly spirited conversation” and called it “wonderfully productive.” He said he has already spoken more to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during their first month in office than he did the Trump administration in its entirety.

Suarez has tried to steer more aid directly to his city government, which has mounted its own rental, mortgage and food assistance programs. He said he expressed his “readiness” to Biden to increase vaccine supply in Miami.

“We would love to have those vaccinations given directly to us as a city,” Suarez said.

The mayor, a Cuban-American slated to become president of the U.S. Conference of Mayors next year, used the platform to offer his thoughts in Spanish as well.

“We also spoke about how as a city, we did not receive a proportion of funds to help our residents, a share that should have corresponded to our population,” Suarez said in Spanish. “I think the discussion was very positive, bipartisan, and I have great hope that we can pass this legislation to benefit not only Miami residents by the all residents of the United States.”

Suarez noted that Miami fell just under a 500,000 population threshold that would have directed $80 million to the city instead of the $15 million that the city received as part of a previous package.

“The people of our city and of America are still hurting,” Suarez said. “We need this assistance to get through until the vaccine has gained wide acceptance.”

The mayor referenced a fight over federal aid last year in Miami-Dade County. The county received almost $1 billion from the CARES Act last year. About half the money came tied to specific government functions such as Miami International Airport and the transit system. The remaining $474 million was left open-ended for local governments to cover coranavirus-related costs and offer direct aid to struggling residents. Political leaders from the Miami-Dade’s cities sparred with County Hall over how to split up the federal aid.

Another Republican, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, told reporters after the White House meeting that he thought the $1.9 trillion cost of Biden’s plan is too high, and a compromise with Republicans could bring relief faster.

“I agree with the urgency of it but the urgency can be accomplished just as quickly with compromise,” Hutchinson said. “I think it sets a bad precedent to ram that through on a partisan vote.”