North American river otter gives birth to three pups. It’s a first for Zoo Miami

Three North American river otters were born at Zoo Miami on Feb. 5, 2021.
Zinnia is a first-time mom who seems to enjoy bonding with her three little ones.

That’s good news for Zoo Miami staffers who care for the North American river otter as part of the Florida: Mission Everglades “ exhibit.

Not only was this the first litter for Zinnia, it was also the first birth of this otter species at the zoo.

But don’t get too excited.

The mom and her babies — they are still too young to positively determine their gender — will be kept in isolation for a while so that they can “bond and grow,” said Ron Magill, zoo spokesman.

Zinnia arrived at Zoo Miami in April 2019 from the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Rhode Island where she was born. She carried her pups for about two months before giving birth on Feb. 5.

The father of the pups, Edison, arrived at Zoo Miami in October 2016.

Mon and dad are currently separated so that Zinnia “can give them her undivided attention, which would normally be the case in the wild as the males do not participate in rearing the babies,” Magill said.

North American river otters can grow 3 to 4 feet long — including the tail — and weigh between 12 and 25 pounds. They’re found in a variety of fresh water habitats throughout the U.S. and Canada.

