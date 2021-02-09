Looking forward to the Miami-Dade Youth Fair? COVID has delayed it once again

Last March, the Miami-Dade Youth Fair was just hours away from opening. But the swelling COVID-19 pandemic postponed the opening in 2020.

Now, the annual fair dates are being pushed back again — this time to November and December dates.

On Tuesday, Youth Fair officials announced that it would bypass the usual spring opening dates, and that the Tamiami fair would run from Nov. 18 through Dec. 5, 2021. The fair normally opens in March and runs through spring.

“When the emergency order was issued by Miami-Dade County in March 2020, we could not have foreseen the effects and duration of the pandemic,” the Youth Fair said in a statement. “At the time, we were confident we would be able to re-open for our March 2021 dates.”

Those who purchased tickets in 2020 will still be able to use them when the fair reopens in November. The Youth Fair is also allowing guests to refund their 2020 tickets if they do not want to use them later this year.

To claim the refund, guests who purchased tickets online have to call 800-514-3849 by March 11, 2021 to receive a full refund.

This breaking news story will be updated.