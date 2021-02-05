Man and woman shot inside their car near a North Miami-Dade park, police say

A man and a woman were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Friday after police say someone opened fire on them in North Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened near Northeast Sixth Avenue and 159th Street, near Oak Grove Park, according to Miami-Dade police. The intersection is less than a mile away from Oak Grove Elementary School and east of the Golden Glades Interchange.

Police said the two people shot were inside a car but did not say if they were driving at the time they were wounded. They were both taken to Aventura Hospital in stable condition.

Video taken by Miami Herald news partner CBS4 earlier Friday showed a white car in the middle of the road. The car had several bullet holes.

No other information was immediately available.

This article will be updated.