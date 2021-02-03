Man’s body is found in the bay not far from Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach, cops say

Miami Beach police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the bay near 45th Street and Collins Avenue. The Wichita Eagle/Miami Herald file

A 911 call came in Wednesday afternoon reporting that a body was in the bay, across the street from the Eden Roc Hotel Miami Beach.

When police arrived at around 3:45 p.m. near 45th Street and Collins Avenue, officers found a body floating by the dock.

Police say the man did not have any identification. His body will be transported to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will done to determine the cause of death, said Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesman for Miami Beach police.

No other information was immediately available.