‘Attention, all units.’ Watch a Miami-Dade police officer get an emotional sendoff

It was a good run.

Friday was Miami-Dade Police Department Lt. Caroline Klaus’ last day. On Instagram, the agency posted her surprise sendoff.

Klaus walks out of her office at the Personnel Management Bureau and sees her colleagues lined up in the hallway and looks taken aback, even with a mask on. She clasps her hands to her face as her co-workers applaud.

“Attention, all units,” says a woman over the loudspeaker. “After 26 years, Lt. Caroline Sue Klaus is retiring. [She] was an integral part of this department since 1995 where she started as a uniform officer in the Northwest District.”

The MDPD staffer goes on to say that Klaus has worked her way up the ranks, getting promoted to sergeant and then lieutenant in 2008. Klaus has also been a recipient of more than 40 commendations, awards and letters of appreciation from citizens, department directors and other law enforcement agencies.

“Her commitment and dedication to the Miami-Dade Police Department will be greatly missed by her friends and colleagues,” says the woman, whose voice slightly cracks.

The clip ends with the longtime cop walking down the hall and exiting the building.

On social media, the agency posted the video: “We wish her a happy and safe retirement. Congratulations!”