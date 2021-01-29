Jungle Island orangutan family gets new digs. ‘I know they have a home for life.’

Hanna likes to take walks and explore her new digs. Sinbad and Connie make nests in the chutes over the creek. And twins Peanut and Pumpkin, who are 17, are settling in and traveling around the aerial trailways of their new home.

The cast of five are the orangutans who once called Jungle Island home.

The Watson Island theme park is undergoing a transformation into an eco-adventure park. As part of the changes, the orangutans were sent to the Center for Great Apes in Wauchula, which is a small rural community in Central Florida.

“They are settling in nicely,” Patti Ragan, founder of the sanctuary, said Thursday. “It’s different for each one.”

Connie snacks before bedtime at the Center for Great Apes in Central Florida. Center for Great Apes in Central Florida

Ragan opened the center in the late 1990s after creating a non-profit organization dedicated to caring for orangutans and chimpanzees that cannot survive in the wild. Most of them come from various attractions or circuses. The sanctuary has more than 100 acres and has 28 orangutans and 31 chimpanzees.

Ragan said several of the orangutans from Jungle Island have relatives at the center.

“Here they have a permanent home,” she said.

Hanna rests in a hammock at the Center for Great Apes in Central Florida. Center for Great Apes in Central Florida

The owners of Jungle Island, ESJ Capital Partners, were set to appear before the Miami Commission Thursday to get approval on land-use and zoning changes needed to build a hotel with up to 300 rooms.

The park will still have some animals including parrots and lemurs, but the attraction decided that sending the orangutans to the sanctuary was the best option. The park donated money to the center so it can expand, giving the orangutans more space.

“Along with Jungle Island’s veterinarian and the orangutans’ caretaker, we feel this is the right decision for the orangutans,” said Micha Dubernard, chief of staff at ESJ Capital Partners in a news release., “It was important to us that we find a facility where they can be together and stay as a family, as well as receive unrivaled care. They are in a peaceful, tranquil environment and will always be cherished in the stories shared with guests at Jungle Island.”

Linda Jacobs feeds Peanut grapes while volunteering at Jungle Island on May 4, 2015. Peanut was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012 and is now in remission. Jacobs has cared for her since infancy. Matias J. Ocner Miami Herald Staff

The orangutans’ longtime caregiver at Jungle Island, Linda Jacobs, said the move was “bittersweet.”

“They are in the most loving, caring place they could be in,” said Jacobs shortly after the orangutans were transferred to the sanctuary in late September. “I know they have a home for life.”

Veterinarian Don Harris works on Peanut in July 2020 at Jungle Island. Jungle Island

One of the orangutans, Peanut, made headlines when she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012 and became a cancer survivor.

Recently she was diagnosed with kidney disease. The park said she seems to be getting used to her new surroundings: “...She is quite resilient and is living her best orangutan life.”